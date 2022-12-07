Be Gentle With Me – At Cheltenham

The weather is playing havoc once again with icy spells putting all of our racing at risk, but we have to assume everything goes ahead as I write this, and that leads me to Cheltenham for starters this afternoon.

Trainer Milton Harris has had a rough time of it lately as many of you will have read, but he has never made any secret of his high regard for Gentle Slopes, the winner of two out of three bumpers and expected to do even better now he faces hurdles for the first time.

Typically, they have decided to throw the son of Gentlewave in at the deep end here with some classy sorts in opposition, but the yard will not hear of defeat for the five-year-old, and who am I to disagree.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gentle Slopes 12.40pm Cheltenham 11/4 BetVictor