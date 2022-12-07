How Much Is Jan Worth?

Much as there are other horses I like the look of at Cheltenham, common sense suggests we split our bets around the Country in the hope that at least one meeting goes ahead, and my second bet will be on the unraced Janworth, who looks the part on paper and represents the Jamie Snowden stable in the Bangor bumper at 3.45pm.

A home bred, the daughter of Norse Dancer is related to a long list of winners in bumpers, over hurdles, and fences over trips ranging from two miles to three miles five, so she has a lot to live up to if she wants to be as good as her siblings, but she has to start somewhere and at a decent price I would settle for a top-three finish this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Janworth 3.45pm Bangor 5/1 most bookmakers but do shop around