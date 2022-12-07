World Cup has a new girlfriend and she’s Paraguayan! 

Ana Espínola (29yo) who lives in Emirates has been to every Mexico game to cheer on her second home, Paraguay didn’t qualify, but she still wore her albirroja T-Shirt.

Ana 36-23-36 who previously featured in your DAILY SPORT back in 2020 didn’t pass unnoticed with her charisma in public and between the fans.

She has been in the eye of the camera this throughout the tournament in Qatar!

In a recent interview she revealed that she will be a MAXIM girl after her media success.

While more girls try to catch the attention with more revealing outfits, slipped, high heels and even dresses Ana is just well known for her fitness body and her charming personality.

She prove’s this FAMOUS phrase to be all too true “The famous phrase “Classy is when a woman has everything to flaunt, but chooses not to show it”.

Keep following Ana on Social Media

Instagram @ana_espinola_b

Tiktok @ana_espinola_b5

Twitter @anitaespinola