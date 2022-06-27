If This Wins I’ll Expect Some Compliments!

Patontheback has run well on the all-weather recently with a short-head second at Lingfield in April over this trip, and a neck second at Southwell in March, and although beaten seven lengths in to fourth back at Lingfield earlier in the week, that was his first start following wind surgery, and it may be worth taking the risk that he needed the run.

Although a distant last on his only start on the turf in April, that was on soft ground so I am not putting it down to the grass, and with a tongue-tie tried as swell to help his breathing we may well see a far better performance for a stable in great form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Patontheback 3.25pm Thirsk 8/1 most bookmakers