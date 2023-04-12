Be Lucci At Aintree

I accept that 11/2 is not a monster price but a place means a profit and I am hoping that Luccia can bounce back to her peak in the 2.55pm.

Unbeaten when she lined up for the Mares’ Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham, she ran far too freely early on to expect to get home and did well to come home a four length fourth in the circumstances.

If the rain stays way she will get the better ground that suits her admirably, and in receipt of weight from her male counterparts, she could pull off a mini shock this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Luccia 2.55pm Aintree 9/2 Paddy Power and Betfair