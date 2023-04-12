Leave The Bookies Feeling Blue

One extra suggestion today because its Aintree, and another at a big price when Blueking D’Oroux lines up in the last race at 5.15pm. He had shown verty little prior to wind surgery in January this year before strolling home at odds of 50/1 in a Class Two at Ascot on the second of this month, a success that means he has to suffer a 7lb penalty here.

However, as a four-year-old, he gets 8lb from his elders, while Angus Cheleda, who also rode him at Ascot, claims 5lb from the saddle.

He does need to improve again to take a hand here but his odds last time suggest nothing was expected of him, and with the Nicholls horses running to form, he has a better chance than his odds suggest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Blueking D’Oroux 5.15pm Aintree 12/1 Paddy Power and Betfair