Be Smart And Back The Godolphin Newcomer

Charlie Appleby introduces 2 million Euro newcomer Ancient Wisdom in the 8.25pm at Haydock tonight, and it will be interesting to see how the son of Dubawi out of multiple French winner Golden Valentine gets on.

Godolphin have a very effective breeding operation these days and are far less active at the auctions than in days gone by, and if and when they open the chequebook, you can be certain it will invariably be for something they think is out of the ordinary.

He has been spotted working well on the Newmarket gallops in the last month or so, and if he can reproduce that on raceday under James Doyle, then he ought to prove difficult to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ancient Wisdom 8.25pm Haydock 11/10 most bookmakers