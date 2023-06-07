Gosden Runner Could Be Some Story

Goodwood put on an all apprentice card which is something a little different, but if Never Ending improves for her first start of the season, she may well hold off the interesting Sunglasses in receipt of 18lb from her older rival.

Fourth at Southwell on her only start in 2022, she was very easy to back on her return at Newmarket when sent off at odds of 20/1 but ran well in the circumstances to come home a four-length second, running on well after the winner had flown after messing up the start and losing ground.

I don’t expect her to end up being anything special, but it would be a surprise if she didn’t prove capable of winning a race or two, and this maiden may well be within her grasp for a stable in good heart.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Never Ending 5.50pm Goodwood 8/11 most bookmakers