Bear All At Brighton

Off to the coast for my first bet of the day when I am sweet on the chances of Bear To Dream in the opener at 1.50pm over seven furlongs. The four-year-old filly seems to like it here with six starts seeing five top three finishes including two victories, one over this trip.

She looked to be back to her best when third here last time out despite being short of room two out before finishing well over the six furlongs, and as she has won off 1lb higher in the past we aren’t asking her to do anything she hasn’t proved she is capable of.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bear To Dream 1.50pm Brighton 5/2 Bet365