Dreaming Of A Winner…

I may be talking through my wallet, but I felt Dream Composer was an unlucky loser last time out when he was beaten a couple of lengths at Goodwood off this mark last month, after missing the start and then getting continually blocked when looking for a run at a crucial stage of the race.

He did let favourite backers down that day (sent off the 5/4f) but will be out to get them (and me) their money back this evening and if the race falls his way, he could prove difficult to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dream Composer 7.10pm Windsor 6/1 888sport.com