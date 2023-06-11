Hannon Filly May Have Evolved From Two To Three

Maidens are notoriously tricky to solve and with two unraced and plenty of others open to improvement, the 3.40pm at Salisbury is no exception. I am hoping that Equatorial and Lion Tamer will head the market after finishing second on their last starts, but both were beaten a long way at the line, and I am not so sure the form is anything to write home about.

On the other hand, Richard Hannon’s Talis Evolvere was third on her only start at Nottingham, two and a half lengths behind the winner Juliet Sierra, and half a length behind the runner-up with close to five lengths back to the fourth. The second hasn’t run since but the winner won the Group Three Dick Pool Stakes here at Salisbury on her next start, and is currently rated 101 suggesting the form is well above average.

We do have to make allowances for a long time off the track which is of some concern, but the Hannon yard have had nine winners in the last two weeks and there is every reason to think she can go well here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Talis Evolvere 3.40pm Salisbury 8/1 Bet365