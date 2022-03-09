Beaten Favourite Looking For Compensation At Newcastle

At first glance it looks as if the dreaded bookmakers have sucked all the life out of the markets in advance for this Friday’s action but if you look a little deeper, there may be a bet or two worthy of the name.

There was the horrible smell of burned fingers at Musselburgh last month after Andre Le Notre came home fourth in his only bumper after plenty of on and off course money seeing the son of Champs Elysees sent off at odds of 7/4f. Beaten 11 lengths at the line he was outpaced when the leasers injected a bit of speed on to the front end, but with that run under his belt and some hurdles to jump this afternoon, I am expecting a far bolder effort with a win a possibility, though a place will do if we are looking to make a profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Andre Le Notre 2.30pm Newcastle 13/2 most bookmakers