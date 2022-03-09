Power To The People At Wolverhampton

Off to the all-weather this evening next when Andrew Balding unleashes Aegis Power in the 8.15pm where he looks to have an outstanding chance, assuming he is fully wound up for his first race since October.

Although still a maiden after four starts, his last run was a length second at Newmarket in a Class Two Nursery when he battled on well despite being quite badly hampered. He does have to carry plenty of weight dropping significantly in class this evening, but as a son of Nathaniel, I doubt we have seen the best of him yet.

He may admittedly do better over further in time but with a few months off to grow and strengthen, he really ought to prove too good for these as he looks to make his first start of 2022 a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aegis Power 8.15pm Wolverhampton 9/4 Sky Bet and William Hill