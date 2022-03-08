Can Lightning Strike Twice At Wincanton?

Sergeant Wilson did us all a big favour when winning first time out when tipped in this article last week, and I wonder if lightning can strike twice?

Nigel Twiston-Davies likes little more than winning a race with a horse he owns himself and then selling it on at a profit and just like Sergeant Wilson, Nigel owns Jumping Jupiter – who will also be ridden by Eddie Edge.

He cost 28,000 Euros at the sales and is a son of Sageburg out of a Protektor mare, and with his jockey claiming a very useful 10lb off his back, he could go well or even win here if connections can repeat their recent exploits.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jumping Jupiter 5.30pm Wincanton 12/1 888sport.com