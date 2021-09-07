Beautiful? – Isn’t She Just!

The first day of Doncaster’s St leger meeting is always the place to be so here’s hoping for some sunshine for the racegoers.

Hopefully they can back a winner courtesy of Ivan Furtado’s Just Beautiful, who has conditions in her favour and would surely be a far shorter price were she in the care of a better known trainer.

After winning her first four starts at up to Listed level, she was a promising sixth in the Group One Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, just over two lengths off the winner, and followed that with a second at Deauville despite the softer going being all against her chances.

Better ground and a drop back to seven furlongs looks ideal and a big run is confidently expected assuming she gets a clear passage, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Just Beautiful 3.25pm Doncaster 4/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor