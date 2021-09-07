Cowell Sprinter Can Make The Most Of A Drop In Class

I am rather hoping the form figures of Arecibo (6,1,2,2,4,8,) will put a lot of punters off his chances, but look a little deeper and you will see he has every chance of success in the Scarbrough Stakes over five furlongs, and due off at 4.00pm.

His last win was in a Class Two handicap and this is Listed class, but his losses include a second to Oxted in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot (Group One), a second in the Coral Charge at Sandown (Group three), a fourth in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood (Group Two), and a five and three-quarter length eight in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York (Group One).

This is “only” Listed class so he is taking a big drop to take on easier opposition, and with 5lb and more in hand on official ratings, he ought to win his seven career race this afternoon for trainer Robert Cowell and jockey Jamie Spencer.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arecibo 4.00pm Doncaster 6/4 Sky Bet, Bet Victor and others.