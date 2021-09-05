Take Flight At Windsor This Evening

With no offence intended to his previous trainer, Robert Cowell has done an amazing job since taking on Autumn Flight, with a race record of nine starts for three successes and five top three finishes including a course and distance win last month off three pounds lower in the handicap.

Although upped in the ratings he is down in class this evening which may well negate the handicapper’s attentions, while Harry Burns claims 5lb from the saddle which is a massive bonus.

Tactically adaptable he can come from off the pace BUT he can also front run, and I fully expect the instructions to be “point and shoot” and that he will try, and hopefully succeed, to make all the running.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Autumn Flight 5.15pm Windsor 5/4 Sky Bet, William Hill and others