Believe In The Bear

British raiders Dubawi Legend and Wings of War should run well with preference for the first named of the pair, but Go Bears Go is a personal favourite of mine.

A winner at Ascot on his first start of the season, he hasn’t really gone on from there as hoped with a tenth in the Commonwealth Cup and a second in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last month, but connections reach for the cheekpieces for the first time here, and if they help him to give his all, he may well be good enough to come home at the head of the chasing pack.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Go Bears Go 3.15pm The Curragh 3/1 Betfair