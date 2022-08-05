Boughey Filly Is Tough As Teak

There are plenty of improving fillies engaged in this mile contest including Thunder Shower and Crenelle to name but two, though if Oscula turns up at the top of her game, she ought to take some stopping.

She seems to thrive on her racing with a nose second at Ascot in the Valiant Stakes and a win at Goodwood four days later when she got up close home to win the Oak Tree Stakes by a head.

That was over seven furlongs so the return to a mile looks ideal, and although her supporters can expect some heart-stopping moments as jockey Ben Curtis looks for a late run, she is the class act here and the obvious one for me to suggest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Oscula 3.35pm Haydock 6/4 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair