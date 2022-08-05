Turns Out I Do Know Jack

I was torn between two horses here despite a quick look at the early odds with the word soft currently appearing in the going description the thorn in my side. Passion And Glory is the one with the form in the book on going with plenty of cut in it, including wins at Doncaster, Goodwood and Ascot (in the Group Three Queen’s Plate last season), and he came mighty close to being my selection, but I am hoping that Grocer Jack will handle the going in which case he is the more likely winner. Last time out at Newbury he put nine-lengths of daylight between himself and runner-up Finest Sound (placed third), and if he can repeat that here, he looks difficult to oppose. He has placed on soft going in France and Germany so there is hope he will not be too troubled, and if that is the case, he ought to come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grocer Jack 3.00pm Haydock 6/4 most bookmakers