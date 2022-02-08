Belle Of The Ball At Huntingdon

Just the one over hurdles at Huntingdon for me this afternoon but ELLE EST BELLE looks well worth a bet and I will be opening my wallet. Her form in exemplary compared to her rivals with tow bumper wins as well as places in the Cheltenham Bumper and the Aintree equivalent before she started her new career over hurdles.

Third at Newbury on debut she showed she was better than that with an easy win at Newbury in Listed class before her best run yet when fourth at Ascot, less than six lengths behind the top-class Jonbon, decent Irish raider Colonel Mustard, and leading Betfair Hurdle fancy Knappers Hill.

Nothing of that ilk takes her on here, and if she stays the added three furlongs as hoped (she stayed on well at Ascot), then this is hers for the taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Elle Est Belle 3.10pm Huntingdon 9/4 most bookmakers