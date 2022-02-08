Make Your Point At Newcastle

Looking through the statistics for Newcastle, and it looks to me as if a high draw is a big bonus over the six furlongs.

In a ten-horse field, those in the eight and nine stalls are running form out of the handicap and having to carry 4lb and 7lb more than their respective marks accordingly, that may leave the way clear for Bernard Spierpoint to hop out of the ten box and make all with a bit of luck.

He won three on the bounce at Southwell Wolverhampton and back at Southwell in December and January before a second when left with too much to do last month but may well get back to winning form this evening if Luke Morris can bounce him out and make the most of his draw advantage.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bernard Spierpoint 6.00pm Newcastle 11/4 most bookmakers