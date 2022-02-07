Hit – Or Miss At Market Rasen?

How annoying when you find the tissue for a race was all wrong and I would have ended up tipping something at a prohibitive price (it happens), but we move on regardless and I have found a bigger priced option who I am hoping sneaks in to the first two home (as there are only the six runners).

In the 1.35pm at Market Rasen Alex Hales sends Miss Wachit back to the track for the first time in over 300 days and I’ll confess, we have to take her fitness on trust.

That said, she was a highly promising fourth on her one and only bumper at Southwell, running on nicely at the death over the woefully inadequate two miles.

Stepped up in in trip for her hurdling debut, her small but shrewd stable will have schooled her well ahead of today, and in a race that may not take that much winning, she is a sporting alternative to likely favourite Hometown Hero, who may not be as bullet proof as his odds suggest

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Wy Miss Wachit 1.35pm Market Rasen 16/1 Bet365