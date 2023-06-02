BET365 US DARTS MASTERS SEE SOME FASCINATING MATCH UPS

SMITH BEGINS TITLE DEFENCE AGAINST LONG AT bet365 US DARTS MASTERS

World Champion Michael Smith will begin his defence of the bet365 US Darts Masters against Jim Long on Friday, as the countdown continues ahead of this year’s World Series of Darts event in New York.

The World Series will make its New York return on June 2-3 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden, as 16 players battle it out for the £20,000 top prize in the Big Apple.

Friday’s first round at the iconic venue will see the eight PDC superstars take on eight North American representatives for a place in Saturday’s final stages, with world number one Smith headlining the action.

Smith – who defeated Michael van Gerwen to triumph in last year’s showpiece – will open his challenge against Canadian qualifier Long, a World Championship qualifier back in 2019 and the recent CDC Cross-Border Challenge runner-up.

Newly crowned Premier League champion Van Gerwen has been pitted against Canadian debutant Jake MacMillan, with the winner set to take on Smith or Long in Saturday’s quarter-finals.

The draw – which was made at Edge at Hudson Yards, New York’s highest outdoor skydeck on Thursday – will also see World Series of Darts Finals champion Gerwyn Price meet American number one Jules van Dongen.

Peter Wright begins his bid for a second World Series title of 2023 against former World Cup quarter-finalist Jeff Smith – the Cross-Border Challenge winner in April – while 2019 US Darts Masters champion Nathan Aspinall faces Canadian number one Matt Campbell in another stand-out tie.

Luke Humphries will make his New York debut against CDC Continental Cup winner Alex Spellman, with Rob Cross and Dimitri Van den Bergh set to take on World Series debutants Jason Brandon and JT Davis respectively.

The World Series of Darts event will conclude on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final during a bumper session of action in The Theater at MSG.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s afternoon session will feature the bet365 North American Championship, as the eight US and Canadian stars battle for that title and a place in the 2023/24 World Darts Championship.

The bet365 US Darts Masters will be broadcast live through DAZN in the US and Canada, as well as in various other worldwide territories and exclusively in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Other live global coverage will be broadcast through Viaplay in various territories including the Netherlands, as well as via PDCTV in all countries outside Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

PDCTV Subscription options include a £25 Summer Pass which includes live coverage of the remaining four global World Series of Darts events from June-August through PDCTV.

ITV coverage in the UK will be as follows:

1730-2100 BST Saturday on ITV4 – showing First Round

1600-2000 BST Sunday on ITV3 – showing Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final

2023 bet365 US Darts Masters Draw Bracket

(1) Michael Smith v Jim Long

Michael van Gerwen v Jake Macmillan

(4) Rob Cross v Jason Brandon

Dimitri Van den Bergh v JT Davis

(2) Gerwyn Price v Jules van Dongen

Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman

(3) Peter Wright v Jeff Smith

Nathan Aspinall v Matt Campbell

Schedule of Play

Friday June 2 (1900 EST)

bet365 US Darts Masters First Round

Rob Cross v Jason Brandon

Dimitri Van den Bergh v JT Davis

Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman

Nathan Aspinall v Matt Campbell

Gerwyn Price v Jules van Dongen

Peter Wright v Jeff Smith

Michael Smith v Jim Long

Michael van Gerwen v Jake Macmillan

CANADA’S CAMPBELL FACES DEBUTANT BRANDON IN bet365 NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP OPENER

Top seed Matt Campbell will begin his bid for bet365 North American Championship glory against Jason Brandon in Saturday’s tournament in the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The $25,000 tournament will be played on Saturday afternoon, as the sport’s leading North American stars compete for the $10,000 first prize and a place in the 2023/24 World Darts Championship.

Canadian number one Campbell will headline the eight-player event on June 3, as he bids to continue his impressive progress in the sport.

The 33-year-old will kick off his title tilt against Tennessee’s Jason Brandon, who won a North American qualifier last month to secure his televised debut.

Second seed Jeff Smith – who lifted the title in 2018 – will open his challenge against his compatriot Jim Long in a repeat of April’s CDC Cross-Border Challenge, where Smith ran out a comprehensive winner.

Elsewhere, American number one Jules van Dongen meets newcomer Jake Macmillan, with CDC Continental Cup winner Alex Spellman up against another big stage debutant in the form of JT Davis.

The tournament will feature the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in one session on Saturday afternoon (1300 EST).

bet365 North American Championship

Draw Bracket

(1) Matt Campbell v Jason Brandon

(4) Alex Spellman v JT Davis

(2) Jeff Smith v Jim Long

(3) Jules van Dongen v Jake Macmillan

Schedule of Play

Saturday June 3 (1300 EST)

Quarter-Finals

Matt Campbell v Jason Brandon

Alex Spellman v JT Davis

Jeff Smith v Jim Long

Jules van Dongen v Jake Macmillan

Semi-Finals

Campbell/Brandon v Spellman/Davis

Smith/Long v Van Dongen/Macmillan

Final

v

All games – best of 11 legs