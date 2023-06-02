Varian Runner Can Lord It

After the excitement of Epsom Friday and Saturday it is back to more mundane stuff this afternoon but if Lord Of Biscay is as good as I hope then he has an outstanding chance in the novice stakes from Nottingham due off at 2.45pm. he was impressive enough when winning on his Yarmouth debut when he saw off the odds-on Obelix comfortably in the end, and with the second winning by eight length next time out, the form looked above average.

Sent to Newbury for his only other outing in the Group Three Horris Hill Stakes he failed to cope with the heavy ground before coming home in sixth, but is bred to be far better suited by these conditions – and with another winter on his back.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lord Of Biscay 2.45pm Nottingham 4/6 888sport.com