Neymar in the Premier League – A Serious Possibility?

Neymar is one of the biggest stars in world football. The Brazilian has near deity-like status in his home country and is widely regarded to be one of the best footballers on the planet, hailed for his speed, trickery, and of course for his acrobatic diving.

Neymar has played for some of the world’s biggest clubs, but so far, he has never played in the world’s biggest league – the Premier League. Could the Brazilian ever play in England? Can fans ever expect to see Neymar playing in some of the Premier League’s biggest stadiums or in an FA Cup Final? Let’s find out.

Where has Neymar Played?

Neymar’s career began with Brazilian side Santos. It was there that he was spotted by scouts from Barcelona, where he was picked up for a cool €86 million in 2013. He hit the ground running at Barcelona, scoring 15 goals and bagging 15 assists across all competitions in his first season.

The following season was even better. Neymar scored a total of 29 goals across all competitions and helped Barcelona win a treble with the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League after a famous victory over Juventus.

Where is He Now?

In 2017, Neymar left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in a deal valued at around €222 million, making it the most expensive football transfer of all time.

He has enjoyed success during his time in Paris. In his time there, he has scored 118 goals in 173 appearances and has helped PSG win a barrel load of trophies, including several La Liga titles.

However, all is not well at PSG. There have been rumblings about discontent in the Parisian camp for some time, and some of the club’s key players, not least Neymar and Messi, have been indicating, subtly and not-so-subtly, that they want out.

While rumours abound about a potential Messi move to the Middle East, what about Neymar? Could he finally be heading for the Premier League?

Could He be Heading to the Premier League?

If Neymar was to leave PSG, his signature would command a substantial fee. This is despite his age, at 31 he is no longer in his prime.

The Premier League is the richest domestic league in world football, so if anywhere could afford to sign the Brazilian, it would be Premier League clubs.

What clubs could potentially make a move for him this summer? Liverpool have had a tumultuous season. Perhaps they might go for Neymar given his track record as a proven winner and goal scorer. Manchester City could move for him as well. They certainly have the funds, and he would give them another attacking option upfront as they push for more domestic dominance.

If reports are to be believed, PSG are open to selling Neymar this summer, and the Brazilian has expressed an interest in joining a Premier League club. This means the stars could be aligning and we could see this legendary player in England very soon.