The Most Anticipated summer transfer window in 2024 in Premier League and other news

The regular season is over and the 2024 summer transfer window is almost upon us. Transfer expert, Kate Richardson, is ready to take you through this summers most anticipated transfers.
The Premier League window officially opens on June 14, but before that, there will be much discussion on topics such as, will Manchester City strengthen their title-winning side, how will Liverpool perform in a post-Klopp season, and are Manchester United ready to build upon their FA Cup-winning squad.
Throughout this article, we will do our best to answer those questions and many more as we look at the most anticipated transfers of the summer window.
When does the 2024 summer transfer window open and close? It will happen on June 14!
The madness of summer transfers will open on Friday, June 14, when clubs in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two will be allowed to conduct transfers.
The transfer window remains open until 11pm on Friday, August 30 at 11pm. It should be noted that clubs can complete signings after this point as long as deal sheets are submitted before the deadline. The Premier League season begins on the weekend of August 16/17/18.
If your club doesn’t get the players they are hoping for, they will have to either rely on their existing squad, sign free agents, or wait until the 2025 winter window opens on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Incidentally, the winter transfer window in the Premier League closes at 11pm on Monday, February 3.
Man City transfer: Kevin De Bruyne refuses to rule out Saudi Arabia move
A transfer rumour that is sure to cause a stir is Kevin De Bruyne’s potential move to Saudi Arabia. The Belgian international has refused to rule out that move, being quoted as stating: “Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything”. “You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that”.
If he does go to the Saudi Pro League, it would be amongst the biggest stories of the transfer window 2024. De Bruyne was one of the stars of Manchester City’s Premier League season and is still viewed as an amazing player who could do an excellent job in any league in Europe. However, this latest news suggests that he could be in the Middle East before the closing dates of the transfer window.
Bournemouth sign New Zealand goalkeeper Paulsen and resign Unal
From potential signings to one that is already over the line; AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alex Paulsen. He has joined from Australian A-League side Wellington Phoenix.
The 21-year-old discussed the signing on Bournemouth’s website. He said: “I’m humbled to be considered worthy of signing with Bournemouth in the Premier League.”
Paulsen wasn’t the only player to join Bournemouth. They have also signed Enes Unal on a permanent basis after the Turkish international’s positive loan spell at the club last season. It remains to be seen whether The Cherries add any more players to their squad.
Werner rejoins Spurs on season-long loan
German international Timo Werener had a mixed season at Tottenham after arriving at the club on loan during the season. However, Ange Postecoglou has decided that he would like to see more of the former Chelsea man, bringing him back on loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Werner will spend the entire season with Tottenham Hotspur, with an option for Spurs to sign the player at the end of the season for £10 million.
Summer 2024: Martial to leave Man Utd
Anthony Martial is amongst the players whose contracts have ended at Manchester United. The French international joins Raphael Varane on The Red Devils released list as he becomes a free agent this summer. The likes of Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton could follow, although it is thought that those two are in contract discussions. The full Manchester United list makes for interesting reading and is listed below.
Manchester United Released List
- Evans, Jonathan Grant
- Heaton, Thomas David
- Huddlestone, Thomas Andrew
- Martial, Anthony Jordan
- McNeill, Charlie Martin
- Plumley, Kie Simon
- Shoretire, Shola Maxwell
- Varane, Raphael Xavier
- Williams, Brandon Paul Brian
- Lawrence, Marcus Levi
Elneny among Arsenal players released – Toney could be incoming
Arsenal is another club with several high profile players being allowed to leave the club. Amongst them is Mohamed Elneny. The midfielder had a few loan spells in major leagues in Europe, but never quite made the grade in Premier League football. He is one of over 20 players leaving the club and who are now available on free transfer.
With all of those players leaving, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Arsenal add a few players to their ranks this summer. Ivan Toney is one potential signing, with the England international previously hinting at his desire to join the Premier League’s second best side from last season. The bookies agree that he could be on his way to The Emirates, with a potential move to Arsenal priced at 5/4.
Toney has one year left on his contract and has been subject to much discussion around Sky studios. However, his fee could put off The Gunners when the window officially opens on Friday June 14, despite the fact his league goals could be what they need to capture the league title.
Mbappe names the surprising team he dreams of playing for
It is official; Kylian Mbappe has finally left Ligue 1’s PSG and joined Real Madrid.
Of course, this is one of the most anticipated deals when the transfer window opens on June 14. Mpbappe has signed for Real Madrid ahead of the summer, but that hasn’t stopped fans of other clubs dreaming about the player.
In fact, the French forward has even suggested that he could play in Italy after his stint in Madrid. More specifically, he shared his admiration for Serie A club, AC Milan. It is no surprise that Mbappe is eager to leave Ligue 1, but most thought that he would be listing the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal as his next potential destination.
Where will Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze play next season?
One of the biggest transfer stories this season relates to the Crystal Palace pair, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. Chelsea and Arsenal have both been suggested as possible destinations for the forwards. Who knows where they will be set following discussions with their own clubs and their representatives.
The Stamford Bridge club is 5/4 to be Olise’s team at the end of the summer transfer window, while he is 3/1 to stay at Crystal Palace. These are two transfer sagas that the bookies will be keeping a real eye on. Especially the tipsters at 22Bet. New users can join 22bet apk download on MightyTips too, as the bookmaker has an additional offer for new customers. Summer movers won’t be the only ones to get sign-up bonuses.
Fact: Before deciding his future, Olise will play in the 2024 Olympics for France. He hasn’t made the French squad for Euro 2024 though.
This will be a real disappointment for the player, as France is listed as one of the favorites – 17/4 on 22Bet. A move across Europe could be what is needed for the talented player to get the recognition he deserves.
Eze will be hoping to make the final England squad and potentially lift the trophy with the side that are 16/5 to win the tournament.
Where will Osimhen Go? Is he destined to stay at Napoli?
Victor Osimhen has been the subject of many a transfer centre blog over the past couple of years, so it will be interesting to see if he joins one of the Premier League clubs chasing his signature.
The striker helped his side to a title a couple of years ago, but last season saw Napoli drop back down to earth and he could leave this summer. The player is to become one of the most sought after strikers in all of Europe when the window opens on Friday June 14. The bookies have PSG, Chelsea and Napoli as the favorites to gain his signature.
Who Will Arrive and Who Will Depart?
The 2024 summer transfer window promises to be one of the greatest in the history of the game, with big moves expected in the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and all across the globe. We can’t wait to get to grips with all the latest transfer news on Sky Sports, with the “Here We Go” king Fabrizio Romano, and of course, here, on DailySport.Co.UK where we have all the biggest football news.