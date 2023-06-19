Have A Sneaky Look at Peking

Not a race that usually excites me, but this year we have a really competitive renewal that looks likely to fall to one of Gregory (unbeaten and the highest rated by the handicapper), Chesspiece (Godolphin owned and trained by the Crisfords), or Peking Opera (Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore).

Value is the name of the game and as I write this, the lightly raced son of Galileo is a double figure price despite staying on well to win under Seamie Heffernan at Navan, and the fact that such a powerful stable relies on him here, may yet speak volumes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Peking Opera 5.35pm Ascot 7/1 Bet365