Big Bet In The Nunthorpe

Only one of the 16 juveniles who have contested the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes at York in the last 27 renewals which is not the best statistic I have ever read, but I am hoping that Mick Appleby’s Big Evs can buck that trend and make the most of all the weight he receives this afternoon.

Hand on heart I am a huge fan of the trainer and that may make me slightly biased, but better still the son of Blue Point has won his last two starts with a comfortable Listed success at Royal Ascot in the Windsor Castle Stakes which he followed with a neck victory in the Group Three Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The 50,000 Guineas yearling is looking for a festival hat-trick if he can win at York this afternoon, and although he is up against some decent seasoned sprinters (Aesops Fables at 40/1 was a sorely tempting alternative), he gets 19lb or more from all his rivals this afternoon and won’t get many better opportunities to win at this level.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Big Eve 7/1 most bookmakers