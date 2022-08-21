Big Up Bannister

The 3.00pm at Worcester is a two-mile handicap hurdle for horses rated 0-140, and I am expecting a big effort from Bannister in this field.

He is clearly not the best horse in the field which is why he races off bottom weight today, but he arrives after two runs over course and distance, with a win in early July and a second last time out.

His stable won this last year so they will know exactly the sort needed, and in receipt of 3lb and more from all of his rivals, he should go close on a day when the racing is frankly pretty poor.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bannister 3.00pm Worcester 3/1 William Hill and Bet Victor