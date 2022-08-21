Glory Glory Fergal O’Brien

I am not sure whose bright idea it was to have no Flat racing on a Tuesday in August but that is the situation we face, so it’s off to Worcester for me this afternoon for both of my bets.

Small fields abound as you would expect but I am hoping for a big run from Festive Glory in the 2.30pm, with trainer Fergal O’Brien making his customary good start to the season. Still a maiden, he is very much a work in progress with two runs in bumpers last season, but he stepped up on those over two and a half miles over hurdles at Uttoxeter when running on in to second, beaten 10 lengths at the line after being outpaced early on.

He steps down in class and up another three furlongs here, and on breeding this looks likely to be a far more suitable trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Festive Glory 2.30pm Worcester 15/8 Paddy Power and Betfair