Opposition Run A Mile

Dubai Mile improved for the step up to a mile at Windsor last time out when making all for a comfortable success, and when you consider he continued to show signs of inexperience, it seems fair to assume there may be more improvement to come.

The son of Roaring Lion has to give weight away all round as the only winner in the line-up, but unless Super Mo steps up considerably on his debut fourth or there is something special in among the unknown newcomers, he looks to have been found a suitable opportunity to come home in front for the second time

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dubai Mile 5.30pm Kempton 13/8 most bookmakers