Bookies Need To Steel Themselves

Looking at the entries earlier in the week and this has the makings of the race of the season if they all stand their ground – and I am including the Arc in that statement whatever the French try to tell us. When you see a Grade One winner (Bolshoi Ballet) trading at 150/1 that tells you just how good this race is, and with an Irish Derby winner (Westover, by seven lengths) at 16/1 we are talking strength in depth.

In my eyes, the softer going anticipated is the thing to focus on, while the fact that only three three-year-olds have won in the last 10 runnings may say more about recent year’s classic generations than the horses on show this afternoon. Auguste Rodin arrives after winning the English and Irish Derbies but was more workmanlike at The Curragh than I would have preferred, and I wonder if he needs a break before returning in the Autumn. We will find out this afternoon I suppose, but decisions have to be made, and I will be backing King Of Steel.

He was beaten half a length by Auguste Rodin at Epsom but that was his first start since last October, and he showed the benefit of that run with an easy win in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. His recent gallops have seem the Newmarket workwatchers highly impressed, and with a debut win on soft ground at Nottingham, the going should not be an issue for the Roger Varian trained colt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way King Of Steel 3.40pm Ascot 9/2 most bookmakers