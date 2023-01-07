No Rarity If Nicholls Wins Again

Sticking with the Paul Nicholls yard in the hope of a quick-fire double, they introduce Rare Middleton to hurdles in the 1.55pm where a big run is on the cards.

Two starts for Andrew Oliver saw a half-length second at The Curragh followed by a half-length victory at Leopardstown in a race working out quite well with the runner up and the fifth winning since.

Sold at the Autumn Sales for 215,000Gns, he has the speed to beat all of these if he has the stamina for the two miles on soft ground, which is all I can see stopping him winning this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rare Middleton 1.55pm Taunton 4/6 most bookmakers