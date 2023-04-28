Billy – You Are My Hero

We don’t have a great deal to work with as is the case most Sundays, but Musselburgh come to the rescue with a seven-race card starting at the unusual time of 3.45pm with a five-furlong handicap restricted to apprentice jocekys. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by me or anyone that young Billy Loughnane appears to have the world at his feet, and as he is such good value for his 3lb claim from the saddle, Jer Batt may be the one to be on.

If I am honest (and I am), I would have preferred a lower draw than the six stall, but if the gelded son of Dragon Pulse can repeat his recent all-weather form on the turf, he has every chance. He took his maiden readily enough at Southwell before being hampered at the same track and finishing second in March, but if he gets a clear run from the off this afternoon and is delivered later, this could be his for the taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jer Batt 3.45pm Musselburgh 7/2 most bookmakers