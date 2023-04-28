Pointers To The Johnston Runner

Both East Bank and Myconian showed a very willing attitude when getting back up to win on their debuts at Beverley and Saint-Cloud respectively and neither should be ignored, but I am hoping they get us an each way price about Charlie Johnstone’s Dark Points, a distant fourth on his debut at Leicester. As a son of Blue Point it came as no surprise to me to see him all at sea on the heavy going that day, but this better ground should see him in a very different light, and in receipt of 4lb from the previous winners, he could do a lot better than his price implies.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dark Points 4.15pm Musselburgh 11/1 most bookmakers