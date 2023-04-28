The Likely Winner is No Secret

A seven-furlong handicap on the Flat rounds off the ITV action this weekend, though at first glance it does look a difficult contest to solve. One look at the statistics for the nine runnings of this Class Two contest tells us close to nothing with winners prices ranging from 3/1 to 25/1, ages from four to six, weights from eight stone four to nine stone eight, nine different jockeys, and a previous finishing position from first to eighteenth – disaster!

Trainer William Haggas has won this twice with Predominance and Afjaan so it may be worth giving a second glance to Montassib despite a poor effort in the Lincoln when hanging badly, but coward as it makes me, I will stick with market leader Spycatcher.

All his runs on the turf last season were in Group class, headed by a second in the Clipper Logistics Stakes at York, but he was gelded in March and returned to action in a Conditions Stakes at Thirsk for his first run in over 300 days, which he won with ease.

That was further proof that trip and ground suit him ideally, and with improvement expected on his first start in handicap company since December 2021 when third on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, there are far more positives than negatives for him today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Spycatcher 3.45pm Haydock 5/1 most bookmakers