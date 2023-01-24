Dont Be A Burke – Consider This Filly As An Each Way Option

Once again common sense suggests we stick to the all-weather with Wincanton already a casualty and Wetherby frozen in places as I write. Southwell have a better class of runner since switching to a Tapeta surface, and my first bet runs in the opener there at 12.25pm.

This look way better than your average Class Five handicap to be honest but hopefully that will get us a better price about Karl Burke’s Jubilee Girl, who showed some seriously improved form to win for the first race time here on her fifth start.

There is every chance the penny has finally dropped for the daughter of Nathaniel who is upped a furlong here in an attempt to negate her 5lb penalty. She is upped in class as well so she is no good thing in this field, but she gets weight from all of her rivals here and could be on an upward curve.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jubilee Girl 12.25pm Southwell 11/2 William Hill