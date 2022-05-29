bin Suroor Can Strike At Newbury

As you may have worked out by now, I am a huge fan of Newbury as a course – a fair track with decent ground, friendly staff and good views of the horses, what is not to like? Hopefully we can land our bets there this afternoon, starting with Saeed bin Suroor’s Al Khazneh who is expected to build on his Leicester second with the added furlong in the 1.35pm in his favour.

Fellow Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby may be getting all the media plaudits but Saeed in still a capable trainer given the ammunition to fire, and the son of Exceed And Excel, slowly away before hitting the front and then being passed late on in April, and he may yet be one of his better juveniles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Kahzneh 1.35pm Newbury 7/2 Bet365