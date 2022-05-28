Easterby Horse Has Every Chance – So Be Grateful

Although I accept Amateur rider races are a bit riskier than some contests, I have a good strike rate so far this season and I hope to add to that with a bet on So Grateful with the excellent Serena Brotherton in the saddle.

Second on both starts this season and only going under by a short-head last time out at Thirsk, he has been put up 3lb for that effort, but representing a very shrewd stable, with room for further improvement at the age of four, and with one of the best jockeys on board, surely he can’t be kept out of the frame?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way So Grateful 5.15pm Redcar 9/2 most bookmakers