Wonderful Times Ahead

It seems fair to suggest that the Gosden trained Wonderful Times owes her supports a win after coming home second at Haydock over a mile (behind stable companion and Group One prospect Nashwa), before filling the same spot at Ascot behind Judith, again form the same yard (they have an abundance of talented fillies this season).

As a daughter of Derby winner Golden Horn out of a Galileo mare, there is every chance she will find plenty of improvement for the step up to a mile and a half this afternoon, and if that is the case, I am hoping that jockey Robert Havlin can steer her home in front for the first time here before they step her up in class in the hunt for some black type.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wonderful Times 2.40pm Newbury 5/1 888sport.com