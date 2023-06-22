Wellington Can Give Them The Boot

I have always “bigged up” the sprinters from Hong Kong, so it is time to put my money where my mouth is with Wellington here. He has struggled to win at home thanks to the presence of the outstanding Lucky Sweynesse, but if he is able to give his all after the long journey, I have no doubt he will go close today.

Jockey Ryan Moore is reportedly very happy with his mount in the Group One having ridden him twice before, and as long as he brings his A game, it is difficult to envisage him failing to make the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wellington 3.40pm Ascot 11/2 Bet365