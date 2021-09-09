Blast From The Past Is Hopefully Back To His Best

A mile and a half for this Group Three, and a horse I have been waiting for means I am duty bound to have myself a bet.

Innisfree has been a bit of a forgotten horse despite an outstanding season as a two-year-old where he won two of his four starts including the Group Two Beresford Stakes, usually a pointer to the following year’s Derby, before rounding the season off with a second to Kameko in the Group One Futurity Stakes at Newcastle. The winner has gone on to win the 2000 Guineas 2020 and retired to stud rated 122, so the form looks very decent.

Off the track from November 2019 to August this year, the son of Galileo was sent back in to action at The Curragh over an inadequate mile and a quarter, where he ran on late in to third despite being easy to back in the on course market. Upped in trip here and with that run under his belt he will hopefully outclass these by some margin and come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Innisfree 3.15pm Leopardstown 3/1 Bet Victor