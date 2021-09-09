The Dogs Are Barking About Rover’s Chances

In the good old days we used to farm this with the British raiders, winning five of the seven runnings of this Group Two contest, and I think our sole raider for 2021 has a decent each way chance if you look very carefully at her form.

Fev Rover was third to Mother Earth in the 1000 Guineas in May, beaten a length and a quarter on Good to Firm ground, 10th of 14 in the Irish 1000 Guineas on Heavy ground and most recently sixth in the Coronation Stakes at Ascot, again on heavy ground after getting bumped and put pout of her stride at the start.

She drops down from those Group One contests now and more importantly, races on far better ground, and although no good thing here, she gets three pounds or more from the colts, and even more from her elders, and could spring a surprise at an each way price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fev Rover 2.10pm Leopardstown 12/1 Bet Victor