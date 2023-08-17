Blinkers May Do The Trick For The Gosden Beast

We round off the racing this afternoon with the Group Two Hungerford Stakes over seven furlongs, and an interesting contest assuming the rains stays away and they all turn up to do battle. Sadly, not one of these won last time out which makes pretty depressing reading, and although four-year-olds have the best strike rate at 18%, their sole representative this year is Witch Hunter, a rank outsider trained by Richard Hannon. He could well outrun his price, but I am happy to take a chance on the Gosdens trained Mostabshir. The son of Dark Angel sports blinkers for the first time this afternoon and one look back at his form makes him very interesting.

A winner over a mile at Kempton on his debut as a two-year-old, he has raced over that trip on all four starts since, winning at York in May before coming home sixth to Paddington in the Group One St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and then fourth in Listed class at Newmarket. More importantly than the formbook I noticed that he weakened at the furlong pole on both those starts, but dropping back to seven here in headgear may see a much better performance, and hopefully a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mostabshir 3.35pm Newbury 8/1 William Hill