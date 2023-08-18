Seamie Can Get a Tune Out Of Carnegie Hall

Well my first bet this Sunday comes from The Curragh when Aidan O’Brien allows Carnegie Hall to take his place in the nursery at 2.30pm with Seamie Heffernan in the saddle.

A son of sire of the moment No Nay Never out of a well-bred American maiden, he is yet to win a race after three starts with a pair of fourth spots and more recently, a neck second in a Cork nursery off 4lb lower than he suffers today.

He ran on well that day over the five suggesting an added furlong now may suit, but more importantly he was originally declared for the Listed race later on the card, which implies they think a little bit more of him than his form warrants, and there may be improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Carnegie Hall 2.30pm The Curragh 3/1 Bet365