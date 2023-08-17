Every Day Is A School Day

Trainers Clive Cox and William Haggas have won this twice each from the last six runnings, and they both have runners here which makes life interesting. Alpha Capture could go well in a first time visor for the Haggas team but I prefer the each way chances of Scholarship, one of the Clive Cox pair and possibly the stable first-string with Richard Kingscote in the saddle.

He also tries headgear with blinkers added after he pulled too hard too early before coming home sixth at Sandown last month, a run that has seen the handicapper relent and drop him 3lb this afternoon. Interestingly, his last win was in this grade over this course and distance in April, and off a mark just 1lb lower, so the ducks are beginning to line up for the son of Profitable who looks massively overpriced to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Scholarship 3.00pm Newbury 16/1 Paddy Power and Betfair