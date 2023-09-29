Japanese Raider Looks Overpriced

All eyes will be on the Arc at 3.05pm and with over two and a half million quid to the winner there is no surprise to see a top-class field. Unbeaten French Derby winner Ace Impact heads the betting on his first try at a mile and a half and possibly rightly so, but we haven’t seen a winning three-year-old since Enable in 2017, and only three have been successful in the last 10 years despite getting weight from their elders. It is only a matter of time before the Japanese land this contest, and I cannot for the life of me work out why Through Seven Seas is as big as 16/1.

The winner of her first two starts of the season at Nakayama but stepped up in class last time out before meeting trouble in running and finishing a neck second to the comfortable winner, who goes by the name of Equinox, the best horse in the World officially and potentially one of the best of all time. I don’t think any of these would have got that near to the superstar WITH a clear run, and if she gets the rub of the green she could hit a top three spot at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Through Seven Seas 3.05pm Longchamp 12/1 Bet365 and Boylesports (but do shop around).