Bo Is My Number One Beau At Sandown

Nothing like a juvenile hurdle to start proceedings and one where we have seen three odds-on favourites winning in a row, with Gary Moore winning three of the last 10 renewals, including the last two with Hudson De Grugy (5/6) in 2021, and Moulins Clermont (5/6) last season.

Both arrived as maidens over hurdles as have seven in the last decade, a fact worth noting, with his entry this year (Bo Zenith) the winner of his only start so far at Auteuil when he won a more valuable contest with ease, and with the runner-up winning since at Cork for Willie Mullins and as short as 16/1 for the Triumph Hurdle, and the third fifth and seventh also with wins in the bank, the form has an above average look about it.

That victory does mean he has to give weight to any horse yet to win over hurdles, and the reality is I feel that will make his life that little bit tougher, but he looks a very useful recruit to the Sussex yard, and I expect him to keep his unbeaten record intact.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Bo Zenith 12.05pm Sandown 4/6 most bookmakers