When The Facts Speak I Listen

Time to delve into past stats to see which horses are pointed to, so here we go looking at the 13 runnings of this two-mile handicap hurdle that was won by Hydroplane at odds of 25/1 last year. 11 of those winners came home in the first five last time out, 12 were aged between five and eight, and 11 carried 11 stone 3 or less, and all the winners came from the first eight in the betting at the off (I can only work with early odds of course so we have to hope they are accurate).

11 winners had an official rating of 121 or above, 11 ran within the last 60 days, and 12 had already run this season, so if we work with that little group of statistics, we end up with a shortlist of Djelo, Hardy Du Seuil, and Dr T J Eckleburg.

Of the three trainers concerned, Olly Murphy probably has his string in the best form and that leads me to an each way bet on Hardy Du Seuil, the biggest priced of the three at the time of writing, and therefore perhaps the best value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hardy Du Seuil 3.35pm Sandown 7/1 most bookmakers